Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stake Raised by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VLAT opened at $10.17 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

