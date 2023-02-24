Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.83

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.83 and traded as low as $24.11. Valhi shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 13,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $678.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 644.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

