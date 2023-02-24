Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.08

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.08 and traded as high as $91.54. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $90.14, with a volume of 8,580 shares changing hands.

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $316.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.07.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 31.51%.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 36.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

