UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 247,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 62,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 43,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.84. 546,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,882. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.24. The company has a market cap of $455.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

