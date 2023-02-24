Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,268,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,253 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $38,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 150,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after acquiring an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,343,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,884,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

