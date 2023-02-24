UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

UDR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.01.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 608.00%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.