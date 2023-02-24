Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 836,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,164,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,306,566. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.