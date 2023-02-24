Truist Financial Raises Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $125.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FOXF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 221,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,363. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $131.72.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

