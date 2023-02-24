Truist Financial Increases Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $85.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research increased their target price on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.10. 20,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

