TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Sells $228,902.45 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.00. The company had a trading volume of 407,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,995. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after buying an additional 402,651 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,285,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,543,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

