Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,958,000 after purchasing an additional 262,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $128.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.35.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

