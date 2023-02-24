Thunder Brawl 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $322.99 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $322.99 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00426184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.15 or 0.28231212 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01470653 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,455.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

