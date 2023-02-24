The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.09. 1,739,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

