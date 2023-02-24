The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $50,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,429,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,710,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,628. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

