The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.59 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James cut their target price on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 361,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $896.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.90.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,965,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2,157.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 545,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 356,411 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

