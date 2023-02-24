The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.50 million-$518.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.86 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $371 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.16. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $20.28.

Insider Transactions at The Pennant Group

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

In other The Pennant Group news, Director John G. Nackel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.