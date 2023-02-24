The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $153,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Hershey
In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $239.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.04. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
