The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Chemours accounts for 3.9% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chemours by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 452,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after acquiring an additional 168,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Barclays raised their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 147,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,891. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

