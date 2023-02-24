Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$4.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a research report on Friday.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 91,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tennant by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.