Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $259.00 at Raymond James

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $231.00 to $259.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.46.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.63. The company had a trading volume of 95,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,277. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

