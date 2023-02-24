Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.00-13.60 EPS.
Teleflex Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $233.44. 71,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.56 and its 200 day moving average is $230.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Teleflex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.58.
About Teleflex
Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teleflex (TFX)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.