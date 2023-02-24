Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Teleflex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $13.00-13.60 EPS.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $233.44. 71,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.56 and its 200 day moving average is $230.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.58.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

