Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raises Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.34% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVFB remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Friday. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.