Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 352,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.62% of Growth for Good Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFGD. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the second quarter worth $978,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGD remained flat at $10.14 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,829. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Growth for Good Acquisition Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

