Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPCB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VPCB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,862. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.