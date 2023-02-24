Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

ANZU stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. 4,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

