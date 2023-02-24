Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $17.65 Million Stake in Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Angel Pond accounts for 0.5% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 5.41% of Angel Pond worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Angel Pond during the second quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Pond by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Pond Trading Down 0.7 %

Angel Pond stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 42,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Angel Pond Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Angel Pond Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses within technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce; enterprise software and cloud computing; and fintech.

