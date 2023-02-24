Taconic Capital Advisors LP Decreases Position in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.20% of Learn CW Investment worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Learn CW Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,598,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Learn CW Investment by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Learn CW Investment alerts:

Learn CW Investment Price Performance

NYSE:LCW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,596. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Learn CW Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

About Learn CW Investment

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Learn CW Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learn CW Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.