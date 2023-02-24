Taconic Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,400 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp VI makes up approximately 0.8% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $26,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CCVI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,297. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

