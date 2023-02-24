Taconic Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,998 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 3.46% of Skydeck Acquisition worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Skydeck Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SKYA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 16,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

