Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,996 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.50% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $155,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. 48,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $569,020.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares in the company, valued at $33,814,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,308 shares of company stock worth $2,448,664. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.