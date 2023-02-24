Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,996 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.50% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $155,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. 48,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
