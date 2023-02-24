Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Life Financial worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of SLF traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 88,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,962. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.541 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.