Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$53.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Stelco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of STZHF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 5,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

