Status (SNT) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $119.34 million and $4.88 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00043955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032641 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00021823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00216584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,036.60 or 0.99996588 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,950,977,929 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,950,977,928.9095235 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02996153 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $4,408,036.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

