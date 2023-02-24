Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $75.0-75.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.87 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.67.
NASDAQ SPT opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
