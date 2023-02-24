Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $75.0-75.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.87 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SPT opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,328. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

