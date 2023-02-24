Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 6,566 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Socorro Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

HD stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.42. 1,420,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.