Socorro Asset Management LP Sells 15,555 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Socorro Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.9% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.49. 556,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

