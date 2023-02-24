Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25 to $2.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$2.00 EPS.

Sleep Number Trading Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $69.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sleep Number

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

