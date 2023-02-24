Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.25) to GBX 2,987 ($35.97) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $59.62. 474,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

