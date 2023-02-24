Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) is Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for 3.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Shaw Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 250,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

