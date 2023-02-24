SG3 Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,100 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 1,076,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $28.42.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

