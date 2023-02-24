Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 695 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $32,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Balchem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 14.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Balchem by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at $1,860,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Balchem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

BCPC traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $132.79. 16,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,747. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

