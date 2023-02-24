Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 19,374 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.65% of Silgan worth $29,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 470.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 439.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silgan Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

NYSE SLGN traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $53.12. 23,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

