Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $52.24 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $52,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 164.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.50. 47,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

