Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.94% of KBR worth $55,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in KBR by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 608,191 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in KBR by 29.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,631,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 784.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,806 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $507,303. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $55.26. 104,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,323. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

