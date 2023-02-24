Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,965 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.76% of Perrigo worth $36,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Perrigo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Perrigo stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. 187,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,448. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.08%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

