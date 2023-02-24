Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Robbins Farley’s Largest Position

Robbins Farley grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 305.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.