Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,098,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,509 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $810,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.60. The stock had a trading volume of 253,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.24 and its 200 day moving average is $453.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

