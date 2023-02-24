Ronald J. Bernstein Sells 4,600 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VGR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 870,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,112. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,299 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 398,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vector Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Stories

