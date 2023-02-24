Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) vs. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Critical Contrast

Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Rating) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan 15.22% 14.59% 7.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 1 10 4 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rock Energy Resources and Freeport-McMoRan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Freeport-McMoRan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $22.78 billion 2.50 $3.47 billion $2.37 16.83

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico. The South America Mining segment includes Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The Indonesia Mining segment handles the operations of the Grasberg minerals district that produce copper concentrate containing significant quantities of gold and silver. The Molybdenum Mines segment includes the Henderson underground mine and Climax open pit mine, both in Colorado. The Rod and Refining segment consists of copper conversion facilities located in North America and includes a refinery, rod mills, and a specialty copper products facility. The Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining segment smelts and refines copper concentrate and markets refined copper and precious metals in slimes. The Corporate and Other segment offers other mining and

