Robbins Farley Purchases Shares of 30,438 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,984,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PBH traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

